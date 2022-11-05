Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members

Share this:

Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holly, Lindsey, Mark, Tom, and Shellie to the Birtcher Development team,” said Brooke Birtcher Gustafson, Managing Director, Birtcher Development Company. “As we continue to grow our development, investment, and asset management platform, we remain intentional about building a team around innovation, experience, and reliability. These talented individuals will contribute to the advancement of our long and lasting legacy in real estate.”

Holly Fessler is Birtcher’s Director of Asset and Property Management. She is responsible for managing and maintaining Birtcher’s portfolio of assets including strategic planning, operational oversight, leasing, and tenant relations. Most recently, Fessler served as a Senior Manager, Operations for Irvine Company in Newport Beach. She attended Azusa Pacific University where she studied business administration and management.

Lindsey Mansker joins Birtcher as Director of Development and will be working in the company’s Entitlement and Construction division, managing over 1.5-million square feet of speculative industrial development opportunities in Southern California. Prior to joining Birtcher, Mansker launched her own Entitlement and Project Management Consulting firm, where she worked alongside large industrial developers and real estate investors. Before that, Mansker worked in Project Management for General Contractors, Entitlement and Land Planning Consultants, as well as Industrial, Multi-Family and Master Planned Developers. She has an Environmental Degree from California State University, San Bernardino, where she focused her studies on urban planning, land development and geologic map interpretations.

Mark Shea is Birtcher’s Director of Accounting and is responsible for all accounting and financial reporting for the company and its portfolio of industrial assets, both stabilized and under development. Prior to joining Birtcher, Shea served as Vice President of Operational Accounting for FivePoint Holdings, where he oversaw financial accounting and reporting for several master planned communities including Irvine’s Great Park. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in accounting.

Tom Adamson serves as Birtcher’s Development Manager. Adamson is currently managing over three million square feet of new industrial projects for Birtcher in Southern California. Prior to joining Birtcher, Adamson enjoyed a five-year career with KPRS Construction Services where he served as project manager and established management and construction experience in multiple product types including industrial, office, cold storage, and sound stages to name a few. Adamson is a graduate of Penn State University.

Shellie McDearmon joins Birtcher as Project Accountant and is responsible for maintaining the company’s and project level AP/AR. McDearmon has over 15 years of accounting experience and most recently served as an Accountant at Avanath Capital Management. She is a California State University, Fullerton graduate.

Birtcher Development has received several noteworthy recognitions over the years, including National Association of Industrial and Office Properties’ “Real Estate Developer of the Year,” and Southern California Property Owner’s Association’s “Developer of the Year.” The company also was named Orange County Business Journal’s “Family Business of the Year.”

Newport Beach-based Birtcher Development LLC is a fifth generation, family real estate company founded in 1939. Since its inception, Birtcher has acquired, managed, or developed more than 65 million square feet as a result of more than 260 projects valued in excess of $7 billion dollars.

The company develops speculative “Big Box” logistics warehouse facilities ranging from 100,000 square feet in the high-demand major metro infill markets to 1.5 million square feet in the highest-barrier-to-entry markets of the U.S. that also demonstrate the highest absorption.

Learn more at www.Birtcher.com.