Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4

Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4.

The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will be transformed by the Balboa Island Museum team led by chairman Shirley Pepys and executive director (and daughter) Tiffany Pepys Hoey, working with Linda Young of Elite O.C. Productions.

A prominent area of the Fun Zone will be sectioned off for the carnival themed evening under the Newport fall stars. A spectacular black, white, red, and gold color scheme will set the mood for a stunning stilt walker, magician, and carnival games and prizes.

This adults-only party will serve fabulous custom specialty cocktails and food stations with over-the-top fun zone favorites.

There will also be carnival games, prizes galore and dancing under the lights of the shimmering Ferris wheel to the mega-popular local band Reflexx.

The Fun Zone Festival is the most important fundraiser for Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach, which relies 100 percent on donations. Every dollar supports the year-long programs and exhibitions that attract locals and visitors from all over the nation and beyond.

Major support for the Fun Zone Festival comes from Julia and George Argyros, prominent advocates of the museum and its programs and its important place in the community.

Tickets are $200 per person and may be purchased by visiting www.BIMNBFunZoneFestival.com or by calling the museum at (949) 675-3952.

The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach was founded with the mission to document, preserve and promote the history and culture of Balboa Island, Newport Beach, and Orange County.

Featuring exhibits on the community traditions of surfing, fishing, The Wedge, and more, the museum delivers a unique educational experience for residents and visitors alike. In addition, the museum offers instructive presentations for children. The museum proudly supports the work of local artists, curating exclusive exhibitions and merchandise.

In December 2018, the museum opened the doors of its new location at 210 Marine Avenue, right in the heart of the Island’s “Main Street.” This historical building, built in 1927, provides the perfect environment to showcase the museum’s collections.