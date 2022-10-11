‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks

Share this:

The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.

Newport Beach resident Sue Willet, chair of the Rosé on the Bay committee that planned the event said, “I am truly inspired by the leadership, generosity, and hospitality of these amazing women. Because of them, the annual event was again an overwhelming success.”

Other members of the committee are Newport Beach residents KidWorks Board Member Kyle Team, Ellen Small, Heidi Mendoza, Arlene Silvers, Lori McKay and Sandy DeYoung, plus Board Member Emily Mandrup of Santa Ana, and Kim Carpenter of Dana Point.

KidWorks Board Member Pat Merrell coordinated the donations of wine from Provence Rosé and Earl Stevens Selections. Backhouse Fragrances, Mission Wine and Spirits and Santa Ana Sweets also sponsored the event.

For the past seven years, 100 percent of KidWorks high school students have graduated on time and 100 percent have gone onto higher education.

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in challenging neighborhoods in central Santa Ana thrive in body, mind and spirit.

KidWorks transforms some of Orange County’s most challenging neighborhoods by investing in the lives of its youngest residents and their families. They firmly believe that a zip code should not determine a child’s future.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.