LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Balboa Island Parade Returns

Posted On 24 May 2019
The humorous Keystone Cops at the Balboa Island Parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Marine Avenue will once again come alive with floats, bands, dancers, and more as the 26th Annual Balboa Island Parade returns next weekend.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on June 2 along the main road onto the island.

The parade will also feature: Decorated golf carts, vintage vehicles, marching bands, the humorous Keystone Cops, drill teams, local dignities, kids, and dogs, and more.

The theme this year is “Our Treasured Island.”

“Bring your beach chairs and join us for a great day of fun,” organizers exclaim in a press release.

The bridge onto the island closes at 10:45 a.m., so organizers advise spectators to arrive early to secure a spot.

An “after party” with live music will also be held following the parade at the Balboa Island fire station. Featuring a southern California musical tribute to two classic bands: The Beach Boys, and the Eagles.

The event is sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association.

For more information, visit balboaislandnb.org/2019-parade 

 

Balboa Island Parade
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

