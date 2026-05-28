Balboa Island Parade Set to Roll Down Marine Avenue Sunday May 31

It’s back!

Grab your beach chairs and head to Balboa Island on Sunday, May 31 for the 31st Annual Balboa Island Parade.

Grab a prime viewing spot as the parade winds its way down Marine Avenue from Bayside Avenue to the Balboa Island fire station.

This year’s theme is “Good Vibrations on Balboa Island.” The celebration begins at 11 a.m. and pulses with energy as the United States Marine Band, USC marching band and local school bands fill the air with music. Festive floats glide past cheering crowds, surf bands bring a beachy groove, dogs and kids make their way down the parade route, local dignitaries are chauffeured in classic cars, and the ever-popular Lawn Chair Drill Team will thrill onlookers with their choreographed movements.

The “After Party” concert starts immediately following the parade with surf tunes and dancing in the street featuring Keepin’ the Summer Alive: A Beach Boys Tribute band in front of the fire station.

Whether you are a participant or a spectator, come and display your island spirit. Wear your beachy attire and join your friends and neighbors for a fun-filled day on Balboa Island.

Awards will be given in the following categories:

Best Kids Group

Best Youth Group

Best Music Group

Best Elementary School Band

Best Middle School Band

Best High School Band

Best Float

Best Golf Cart

Best Dog Group

Judges Award

Spirit Award

Theme Award

People’s Choice Award

Grand Marshall’s Award

Parade Chairman’s Award

Merchant Award

The Parade Judges Awards will be presented at the All-Island Pancake Breakfast at the Beek Center, Balboa Island on Saturday, June 20. More information will follow for award winners.

Visit https://biia.org/parade for more information.