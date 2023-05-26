Balboa Peninsula Trolley Resumes Operation Memorial Day Weekend

Share this:

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley will resume operations on Memorial Day weekend, with free service continuing throughout the summer on weekends and holidays.

Beginning on Saturday, May 27, the trolley service will be available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as well as Memorial Day (May 29), July 3, Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day (September 4). The trolley is a fun and free way to explore the peninsula.

There are 22 designated stops along the trolley route. Trolleys are scheduled to arrive in 15-minutes intervals, which may vary slightly depending on traffic conditions. Riders are invited to climb aboard or exit the trolley at any of the stops along the way to and from the Balboa Pier and Fun Zone area.

For those planning a day at the beach, the trolley can accommodate bicycles, surfboards under six feet long, and beach gear. Trolley riders traveling from outside the area can utilize free parking at the City’s Avon Street municipal parking lot located at 208 Tustin Ave. near the Tustin Avenue and Avon Street intersection within Mariners’ Mile along Coast Highway.

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley is designed to get you easily moving around the Peninsula without having to pay for parking or worry about finding a place to park.

General Trolley Information

Click here for a Trolley route map: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/54660/636934479669570000.

The trolley route is the same as prior years. Stop number one is located next to the Avon Street Parking Lot.

Download the “Park Mobile” app and set up your profile (vehicle make, model and license plate) in advance. Then, when you board the trolley, enter the code “TROLLEY23” to receive free parking. Note: This parking code is valid in the Avon Street Parking Lot only.

From there, you can ride for free along the route down the Peninsula and get off and back on at any of the 22-marked trolley stops – all for free.

There will be a total of four trolleys operating each day. An additional trolley will be added into the rotation on the holidays. It is estimated that a trolley will be at each stop every 15 minutes; however, service may be delayed during periods of heavy traffic.

What Can You Bring on the Trolley?

Bicycles – There is a rack on the front of the trolley that can accommodate two bicycles.

Surfboards – Riders will have to hold their surfboard in an upright position and the surfboard has to be no longer than six feet.

Beach gear – There is space for you to load up all your beach gear.

Luggage – Travelers to Catalina Island can bring their luggage on board.

Trolley Tracker: Riders can view real-time trolley locations online at www.peninsulatrolley.com or on a mobile app. To download the app, search for “Ride Systems” in the app store and download. Once installed, search for “Newport Beach” from the list of agencies and get ready to ride.

This service is provided by the City of Newport Beach and funded through grants from the Orange County Transportation Authority (Measure M2 funds). For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/trolley.