KidWorks 5th Women’s Pickleball Tournament Nets Over $73K for Nonprofit’s College Success Initiative

Pickleball is more than just a popular sport—it’s a wonderful way for nonprofit organizations to raise money while having fun.

That’s exactly what the nonprofit KidWorks did on April 20 when it held its annual Women’s Pickleball Tournament. The event drew 64 women, who came to play for a great cause on the pickleball courts at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club.

The fundraising initiative was launched by a committee of dedicated women who want to assist the Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in overlooked communities.

This time, the popular tournament raised over $73,000 for the KidWorks College Success Initiative, which prepares first generation college students for higher education beyond high school and includes the nonprofit’s College Apps Academy, Campus Crash event, plus engagement with its college counselor and care packages for its college students.

Over the last four years the KidWorks Pickleball Tournament has raised over $220,000 in total.

“Thanks to the hard work and devotion of the KidWorks Women and the Women’s Pickleball Tournament Committee, our 2023 event was a sellout,” says Lisa Gels, KidWorks Associate Director of Development. “Their efforts provided such fun and comradery as our participants played for a purpose.”

The 2023 tournament committee members from Newport Beach were chair Kathy Ursini, along with Lori Junkins, Heather Gaughan, Sharon Roy, Jill Schriber, Ellen Small, Wendy Hafer Cox, Debbie Trammell, and Kyle Team, plus Leslie Montgomery, C.C. Knowles and Corinne Morgenstern, all of Corona del Mar. Team is also a KidWorks board member. Also participating in the event was Leslie Seidner, a member of the KidWorks Advisory Council and resident of Newport Beach.

Tournament Winners

Pink Division:

1st Place winners were Keri Olsen and Erin Hendricks

2nd Place winners were Sharon Roy and Shelly Read

3rd Place winner was Susan Vigil.

Blue Division

1st Place winner was Victoria Clement

2nd Place winner was Jullian Gabrielli

3rd Place winner was Kristen McGuiness

Green Division

1st Place winner was Dana Courselle

2nd Place winner was Angelique Garbers

3rd Place winner was Shannon Woolgar

Orange Division

1st Place winner was Ellen Demaio

2nd Place winner was Rhonda Gatley

3rd Place winners were Denise Larson and Loni Gritsch

Sponsors included:

Presenting Sponsor: The Gaughan Family

Court Sponsor: Oltman’s Construction Co.

Event Sponsor: PTS

Champions Of The Court: The Ammerman Family, Susie and Mark Luer, and the Schlinger Family Foundation

Queens Of The Court: Helen Fedalan, Kyle Team, and Sandy Wirta.

For nearly a decade, 100 percent of KidWorks high school students have graduated on time and 100 percent have gone onto higher education. The committee would like to thank all of the amazing sponsors and players who came to support KidWorks students on the path towards college success. For more information and to donate to KidWorks, visit kidworksoc.org.