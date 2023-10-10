Baroque Music Festival Hosts Fall Preview Oct. 22 at Newport Beach Civic Center

Share this:

Are you a Baroque music fan, or maybe curious as to the charms of the classical musical genre?

The Baroque Music Festival is hosting a Fall Preview on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Community Room patios of the Newport Beach Civic Center.

Baroque Music Festival and the Festival’s artistic director Elizabeth Blumenstock have put together a fun preview that includes an exclusive sneak-peek at some of the music planned for the 2024 Festival concerts.

Attendees can savor delicious tray-passed appetizers from Suzanne’s Catering of Huntington Beach as well as fine wines, teas, coffees and infused waters.

There will be an unaccompanied Baroque Violin performance by Elizabeth Blumenstock and the South Coast Brass quintet will serenade guests as they stroll through the Sculpture Garden in Civic Center Park.

This is an opportunity to connect in a relaxed setting with Elizabeth Blumenstock, Festival Board Members and staff, concert-going friends and acquaintances, and other music lovers.

This will be an afternoon of Baroque Music discovery, fun and friendship.

Tickets for this event are $100 per person until box office closes October 15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bmf-cdm.org/the-fall-preview-2023-24/.

The event is free to 2023 Festival Subscribers and 2023 Festival Donors (at Friend level, $125+), RSVP by October 15 to [email protected].