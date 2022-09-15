Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29

Share this:

Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners.

Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m. with a glass of 2021 Levendi Rose of Pinot Noir, which the Levendi website says has “succulent aromas of cherry pie and fresh strawberry with flowery phlox notes. The palate is full and nicely textured but still crisp.”

Then it’s on to a four-course tasting menu that starts with summer peach and burrata with arugula and white balsamic, appropriately accompanied by Levendi 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, which displays “elegant notes of vibrant honeysuckle, grapefruit, and passionfruit. The textured palate is alive with fresh acidity, displaying the inviting flavors of ripe tropical and passion fruit. The finish is graceful and concludes with lingering nuances of honeydew melon and soft, white peach.”

The second course is shrimp and chorizo paella with arborio rice, accompanied by Levendi 2021 Pinot Noir.

New York strip steak with herb compound butter, roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower puree headlines the third course. Wine pairing is 2018 Levendi legacy Cabernet Sauvignon, their signature Napa cab that has “a violet color, inviting aromas and flavors of chocolate coconut macaroon, dulce de leche sundae, delicate sandalwood incense, and cassis shrub with a silky, soft, fruity medium-full body and a smooth, compelling, ling finish conveying accents of craisin dusted with cocoa and cedar with dusty, chewy, fine tannins and moderate oak flavor. A seamless, sumptuous Howell Mountain Cabernet with great depth of flavor and panache.”

The Levendi wine dinner concludes with lemon sorbet and a shortbread cookie, along with Levendi 2021 late harvest chardonnay, a decadent end to a decadent wine dinner.

The cost for this Levendi wine dinner is $85 plus tax and gratuity—an amazing value considering the cuisine and the wines being poured.

And this is on a Thursday night, when my favorite jazz pianist Ron Kobayashi normally plays in the lounge.

Space is limited, so reserve a spot soon. Call (949) 721-1222 or email [email protected].

Hopefully Bayside will brings back its popular whisky dinners, when representatives of select whisky producers talk about their spirits while diners enjoy a four course meal—paired with whisky, of course!