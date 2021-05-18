Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach Presents Jazz on the Bay

Share this:

Bayside is known for its excellent cuisine and classic décor, and for offering live music seven nights a week.

After coronavirus restrictions forced Bayside to moved its dining outdoors, Bayside created a lovely tented patio. The music moved outside too, with Ron Kobayashi Trio and other jazz artists providing regular concerts. Even the Irvine Barclay Theatre stepped in and offered a jazz series.

Now, Bayside is presenting “Jazz on the Bay,” a weekly Saturday Brunch concert series featuring top jazz talent and a special curated menu.

Jazz fans can choose between VIP tables or Reserved tables, the only difference being proximity to the stage. The tables can seat groups of 2, 4 and 6 guests. The number of seats per table must be purchased in full (a table with a capacity of four must be purchased as four seats).

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. The concert starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes to 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $70 depending on concert and seating location. There is a $30 minimum per person for food and beverage. Bayside has curated a special Jazz Brunch menu featuring six entrees and three desserts, plus bottomless mimosas.

The Jazz on the Bay lineup:

May 22: Tony Guerrero

Tony Guerrero is a musician, songwriter, and producer. His career as a jazz trumpeter has spanned nearly thirty years beginning with the release of his first CD in 1988. To date, he has released nine solo albums, several of which have garnered him critical praise, Top 20 jazz radio play, and earned him a worldwide audience. His songs have been recorded by jazz artists around the world including contemporary artists Brian Bromberg and Greg Vail, and he has toured as a headliner and guest artist throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, and the South Pacific. He has played on over 200 albums by other artists and recorded and/or performed with artists as diverse as Freddie Hubbard, Paul McCartney, Joe Sample, Jane Lynch, Tom Scott, Brian Wilson, Billy Idol, Dick Van Dyke, Slash, Phil Keaggy, David Pack, and numerous others. His work as a composer and producer has placed him in a wide variety of styles from jazz, rock, country, Christian, and musical theater.

May 29: Derek Bordeaux Band

For more than 35 years, Derek Bordeaux has performed in Southern California and Las Vegas, becoming one of the most sought-after artists for his sultry renditions of Motown classics, Jazz, R&B and Blues standards. The Derek Bordeaux Band has opened for many top acts such as Al Green, The Beach Boys, Pat Benatar, Michael McDonald, War, Christopher Cross, Poncho Sanchez, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole, Kenny G, Kool and The Gang, Bill Medley, The O’Jay’s, The Average White Band, Bobby Caldwell, Kenny Loggins, and many more.

June 5: Greg Vail

Greg Vail is a world-class saxophonist that has worked with numerous A-list artists over the past 40 years. He has developed deep musical roots in American Music, Japanese and Spanish music. Most recently, Greg has been the regular touring saxophonist with Mexican artist Luis Miguel. His Japanese credits include guitarist Tak Matsumoto, The Killer B’s and Dream’s Come True band. In the U.S., Vail has recorded and/or performed with Elton John, Toto, Earth Wind and Fire, Weezer, Josh Groban, Jason Mraz, Natalie Cole, Al Jarreau, Michael McDonald, Smokey Robinson, and many more.

As a solo artist Vail has released six CDs along with a million selling series of love songs released on Time Life/Warner named Sax by Candlelight and Sax by Moonlight. Vail is a Yamaha Saxophone Artist.

June 12: Luke Carlsen

People ask Carlsen, “How did a young person like you get into jazz?” His reply: “Jazz chose me.” Carlsen has a chocolatey baritone voice with rich lows, and tender highs—perfect elements to be a classic crooner. He grew up listening to Nat King Cole, Harry Connick Jr. and Dean Martin. His EP “My Love” is available on most streaming services, including YouTube.

Note: A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold for this concert will benefit JDRF of Southern California.

June 19: Rebecca Jade

Rebecca is an accomplished singer/songwriter, and has been singing as long as she can remember. Growing up in a musical home, she has been exposed to an extensive variety of artists, genres and styles from her mother, who is also a vocalist. With such influences, it seems a natural progression that Rebecca has followed in her footsteps.

Rebecca has been described by many to have a chameleon-like quality to her voice, where she is able to deliver each song in a unique way, yet she has been blessed with a sound unlike anyone else. Many music lovers have stated that she has the ability to transfer the emotion of each song to her listeners.

Rebecca has performed with some of the most sought-after musicians in the world, and her versatility has allowed her many unique opportunities. She toured with Sheila E., sang background vocals for Elton John at the 2020 Academy Awards, and opened for Will Downing and Boney James at a sold-out Valentine’s Day concert last year in Long Beach. She has appeared as a repeat guest artist on the Dave Koz Cruises since 2016 and made her debut as a guest artist on the Smooth Jazz Cruise last year.

June 26: Mando Cordova & Friends

Mando & Friends is a Jazz, Latin, and Blues band with high energy and exciting rhythms. The band members are: keyboardist Joe Rotondi, who tours with Poncho Sanchez; Grammy award winner and three-time Grammy nominee drummer Raul Pineda; Bass/vocalist Bart Broadnax (who also serves as the band’s Musical Director); and founder and lead vocalist Mando Cordova.

Note: A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold for this concert will benefit CASA.

For tickets and more information, visit the website at https://www.jazzatbayside.com.