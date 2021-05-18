Luxury Hotel Advisors of Newport Beach Welcomes Hospitality Expert Charles L. Black III

Share this:

Luxury real estate and hospitality industry expert Charles L. Black III has joined Newport Beach-based Luxury Hotel Advisors, a boutique luxury hotel advisory and acquisitions firm, as the firm’s newest principal. Prior to joining LHA, Black served as managing director of Compass Real Estate’s luxury division in Southern California.

According to Carlos Lopes, co-founder of LHA, Black has a powerful combination of high-end hotel and luxury residential real estate expertise and will play a key role in business development.

“Charles’ impressive background in luxury hotel and real estate marketing, repositioning, and sales brings a level of expertise to optimize hotel values by integrating a real estate component. We are thrilled to have him join our team,” Lopes said. “Increasingly, luxury hotel properties have a significant residential component. With the addition of Charles, we are now well positioned to assist our clients on multiple levels, including residential sales and acquisitions and hotel conversions to residential real estate.”

Black worked as executive vice president of Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills, a leading luxury real estate brokerage, and as director of sales and marketing for Montage Hotels & Resorts. He was director of sales and marketing for Cap Juluca, a luxury resort in Anguilla, where he played a key role in re-positioning the resort’s brand.

At Luxury Hotel Advisors, Black joins a team of professionals who collectively share decades of experience in management, ownership, operation, marketing, brand development and the execution of hotel sales and acquisitions across the globe. Some of its work includes, but is not limited to, distinguished relationships with the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, RockResorts, Bel Air Hotel Company, Cap Juluca Resort and Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat.

More information about Luxury Hotel Advisors is available at http://luxuryhoteladvisors.com.