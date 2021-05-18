COVID Vaccine Clinic Scheduled for May 26 at Newport Beach Civic Center

Share this:

Community members are invited to the Newport Beach Fire Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.

The clinic is open to anyone 18 years or older.

Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary. Walk-ins will be seen at the clinic and vaccinations given while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, please call (949) 644-3355 during regular business hours.

The Fire Department is offering the choice of the Moderna vaccine (first or second dose) or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If it is your second Moderna dose, you must bring your vaccination card showing proof of receiving the first dose.

Those who received their first dose at an Orange County SuperPOD or at Newport Beach’s April 28 clinic can schedule a second dose appointment using the Othena app.

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment time. Plan to spend approximately one hour, which includes a 15 to 30 minute post vaccination observation period. Dress for the weather as portions of the clinic will be outside and wear a shirt that allows access to the upper arm area.

Masks are required at all times for anyone in the clinic area.