Beyond Blindness Raises $100K at Annual Golf Classic

On Monday, Oct. 18, Beyond Blindness partnered with 19th Hole Golf Productions to raise nearly $100K at its annual Dr. Frank Villalobos Fall Golf Classic, held at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.

The funds raised through this event will support the essential programming and therapies provided by Beyond Blindness – the OC-based nonprofit whose mission is to empower children with visual impairments and other disabilities to achieve their fullest potential. The organization provides children and families with Early Intervention, Education & Enrichment, and Family Support services.

The tournament was generously presented by the Villalobos family and featured 18 holes of scrambled golf, hole-in-one contests and games throughout the course, complimentary meals and beverages, exceptional auction packages and experience, a cocktail reception, and more.

Beyond Blindness supporter and one of the day’s top contributors, Dr. Charlie Eifrig of Newport Beach and his team, were the winners of this year’s tournament. Dr. Eifrig was also one of the day’s top contributors.

“Despite the difficulties so many have faced over the past year, we are in awe of those who continue to show up in support of our mission and the families we serve,” noted Angie Rowe, President and Executive Director of Beyond Blindness. “Thanks to our generous community of donors, board members, volunteers and staff, this year’s event was a huge success and the funds raised will make a huge impact in the lives of these children and their families.”

Beyond Blindness was formerly known as Blind Children’s Learning Center, and for many years held a special Easter egg hunt at Newport Dunes using audible Easter eggs.

For more information, please visit https://www.beyondblindness.org.