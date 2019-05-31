Biz Buzz: Be(YOU)tiful Now Open at Castaway Commons

Share this:

Lavender Salon at Castaways Commons in Newport Beach recently expanded with a luxury retail space next door called Be(YOU)tiful, another brainchild of owner Heather Hart that is sure to be as wildly successful as the salon.

Heather wanted to expand and create a space for her clients to shop an array of hard-to-find, high-end beauty products, including Surratt, RMS Beauty, Kevyn Aucoin, and Lavender’s own beauty line, as well as specialty items. The space includes a private spa-like room dedicated to cutting-edge esthetician services – think microblading and waxing, eyelash extensions, hydra facials, LightStim light therapy, and more.

There are also six make up chairs at Be(YOU)tiful to get clients camera, wedding, and special occasion-ready.

Be(YOU)tiful is also on the forefront of all things CBD-beauty related. The store carries the popular CBD brand Lord Jones – tinctures, gummies and chocolates, as well as Kush Queen’s bath bombs, pain relief creams, and lollipops. There are entire lines dedicated to CBD skin-care items. You can also now get a hybrid CBD facial at be(YOU)tiful.

Beyond beauty, there’s vintage Chanel, Hermés and Gucci handbags, special combs by Crown Works made out of Amethyst, jewelry boxes handmade in Italy, Soji crystal water bottles, and luxury candles and unique coffee table books.

You’ll want to spend plenty of time in Be(YOU)tiful uncovering one-of-a-kind gifts, taking in the stunning chandeliers and custom geode and crystal wallpaper from Europe, all while enjoying Be(YOU)tiful’s hospitality station filled with champagne, coffee, tequila, and tea.

Visit lavendernb.com for more information.