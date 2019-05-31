Biz Buzz: Pelican Hill Resort Promotes Star Employees

Share this:

The Resort at Pelican Hill has promoted two of its star employees to key positions within the resort.

Zully Cardona recently earned a promotion to spa director for The Resort at Pelican Hill. She has been spa operations manager since 2014. With more than 15 years of experience, she leads the spa, salon and wellness teams at Newport Beach’s only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Spa, a prestigious rating it has consistently maintained for a decade. This spring, Zully launched the Spa’s new collection of customized therapies.

Growing up in Southern California with a family member who suffered from debilitating health conditions, Zully channeled her early experiences into action as a volunteer for a local healthcare organization. Her interest in wellness and passion for helping people understand the benefits of a healthy lifestyle put her on the path to pursuing a hospitality career in spa and wellness.

Influencing the Spa’s first menu refresh in 10 years since opening, Zully brings her expertise as a licensed esthetician and her focus on improving lives through personalized wellness experiences.

Prior to joining Pelican Hill, Zully served as the spa director for InterContinental Hotels Group in Los Angeles. Before that, she was the spa and fitness center manager at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. She is a member of ISPA and Live Love Spa.

Person Garcia has been promoted to global director of sales, heading the Resort’s leisure and villa sales teams. He directs the global development of wholesale and extended stay markets, as well as strategic partnerships and global consortia sales.

A well-respected travel industry leader with 25 years of sales experience throughout North America, Person leads marketing, strategic planning and key account development. Before joining Pelican Hill in 2013, Person spent 17 years in cruise line sales management, most recently as vice president of sales for Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection in Los Angeles.

He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned a Master of Business Administration from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

For more information, visit PelicanHill.com.