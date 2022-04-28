Billy’s at the Beach Presents the 2nd Annual ‘Get Lei’d At Billy’s’ May 1

Share this:

Did you know that May 1 is Lei Day?

According to Wikipedia, Lei Day is a statewide celebration in Hawaii. The celebration begins in the morning of May first every year and continues into the next day. Lei day was established as a holiday in 1929. Each Hawaiian island has a different type of lei for its people to wear in the celebration.

So what does that have to do with Billy’s at the Beach restaurant in Newport Beach?

Billy’s serves aloha spirit and themed cuisine to match, so it makes sense that Billy’s is bringing back its new tradition: the second annual Get Lei’d at Billy’s dining experience from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 in honor of Lei Day.

The iconic eatery welcomes paradise seekers to toast to the aloha spirit with a fresh floral lei, a famous Mai Tai and Billy’s Beach Burger for $40 per person. Leis are also available a la carte for $15 each.

Billy’s offers an escape to a tropical oasis with views of Newport Harbor and island-inspired fare.

Billy’s at the Beach is at 2751 W. Coast Highway. Call (949) 722-1100 or visit www.Billysatthebeach.net.