Biz Buzz: Engel & Völkers Debuts New Shop in Corona del Mar

Share this:

Engel & Völkers celebrated the expansion of its real estate shop in Corona Del Mar with a grand opening event on June 4.

“Our Engel & Völkers shop exhibits the unique, modern design shared by our network of high-end real estate shops around the world,” said Paul Benson, license partner of Engel & Völkers. “We believe that our properties should be showcased in the finest way possible and that our clients and community should enjoy the entire real estate process, which includes visiting our shops. Our team and our shop reflect these ideals, and our location is just another benefit that sets us apart. We are officially on the world map and will continue to best serve the needs of our community through our local market expertise and our enhanced global exposure.”

More than 100 guests attended the official ribbon cutting ceremony and reception, including Newport Beach Mayor Diane B. Dixon, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President Steve Rosansky, and other local dignitaries.

Merging 40 years of real estate experience with world-class marketing systems and technology and a connected international network, the new Engel & Völkers boutique will provide white-glove client services in Newport Beach and Corona Del Mar.

The location will also present a new concept in luxury referrals by unveiling a collection of museum quality art by international artists, curated by Berman Arts Agency.

The founder, Lisa M. Berman, a resident of Laguna Beach since 1974, owned art galleries in Los Angeles and is celebrating her 20th Anniversary of her Sculpture to Wear.

Similar to E&V, Berman caters to a discerning clientele, to create a bespoke collection of art as unique as each client. Ms. Berman is “thrilled to utilize her expertise and enthusiasm for the visual arts to further enhance the luxury lifestyle brand of E&V by cultivating a strategy for combining community, art and service.”

All of the art in the shop is for sale, and with each purchase, a portion is donated to benefit the global non-profit “Positive Change Can Happen.Org” by Emmy and Pulitzer Prize awarded photographer Renee C. Byer.

For the Grand Opening, The Winetress – a company that sources premium wines from more than 10 countries – was there to serve its curated premium brands.

About Engel & Völkers: Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a bespoke, white-glove concierge client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner.

Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 850 shop locations with over 3,385 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 11,500 real estate professionals in more than 38 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation.

Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services, marketing programs and platforms, and access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

For more information, visit evrealestate.com.