Biz Buzz: Human Options Appoints Locals to Board of Directors

Human Options, an Orange County-based nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence, announced the addition of two new board members: Joe Ferrentino, partner at Newmeyer & Dillion in Newport Beach, and Newport Beach resident Kerri Summers, legal assistant at Call & Jensen.

Joe Ferrentino practices law in the areas of construction, business, real estate and insurance. He has represented developers in some of the most complex and publicized construction defect cases in California, including the defense of a builder involved in the Laguna “Niguel Summit” landslide case, which resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement.

Ferrentino was selected as Orange County’s “Attorney of the Year” in 2013 in the area of real estate by the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Lawyers in America list, which he has been featured on from 2012 through 2017.

Kerri Summers is a legal assistant at Call & Jensen, and is very familiar with the support and guidance the Human Options team provides to domestic violence victims. As a volunteer with Human Options clients since 2009, Summers has lent her knowledge to the nonprofit helping clients gain independence while also offering her services as a volunteer and speaker. She was recently honored as the graduate speaker during the nonprofit’s 2017 Fall Luncheon, where she gave a powerful speech about the important work of Human Options.

“We are excited to welcome both Joe Ferrentino and Kerri Summers to our board of directors,” says Maricela Rios-Faust, CEO of Human Options. “We believe their strong experience, resources and commitment to the community will prove to be extremely valuable as Human Options works to raise awareness on the impact of domestic violence on families and improve Orange County’s response.”

The mission of Human Options is to provide a safe haven and life-changing programs to help abused women, their children and families rebuild their lives while working with the community to break the cycle of domestic violence. Now in its 35th year, Human Options provides a full continuum of services to stop the violence, such as a 24-hour hotline, emergency and transitional living programs, education, prevention presentations and trainings in the community, and low-/no-cost services, including counseling, legal advocacy, children’s therapies and empowerment classes offered throughout the county.

For further information about Human Options, visit humanoptions.org.