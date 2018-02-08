Soundcheck: Noted Newport Rockers Move Side Deal to Center Stage

What do the drummer/songwriter for Sugar Ray, guitarist for Train, and members of PawnShop kings have in common?

They all grew up in Newport Beach, went on to noted music careers, and have teamed up in a new band called Side Deal.

Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray), Charlie Colin (Train), and Joel & Scott Owen (PawnShop kings) have known each other for more than 20 years, but never played music together until one night in 2016 when Charlie called Stan to come down and jam with him at the Lido Theater when his new band, Painbirds, was performing with Skunk Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan).

Stan invited Scott and Joel to the gig, and the next thing you know, a new band was formed.

As their website notes, Side Deal exists not only to reshape and play the hits from the former projects alongside all new originals, but to maintain an ever-revolving door of friends from bands loved around the world to join in on the fun.

Locals were treated to the sounds of Side Deal at the 2017 Newport Beach Film Festival, when they were the featured band at the opening night gala party.

Since that gig, more have been coming their way, including shows at the Sundance Film Festival and The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, where they opened for classic rock band America.

Side Deal returns to the Coach House on Feb. 11, this time as the headlining band, performing with guest Skunk Baxter.

“It’s been fun,” said Frazier during an interview at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza, the Newport neighborhood restaurant he co-owns. “We rehearse at my house, we have no manager, no agent, we do it all ourselves. I created our website sizzle reel at the airport waiting for a flight. At what point do we want someone to come in and take 20 percent of our earnings? We’re kind of handling it. Until it’s an avalanche, we’re handling it.”

The avalanche is coming.

The band will be making a return appearance at the Newport Beach Film Festival in April performing with members of the Pacific Symphony) and is involved with the Centennial Celebration at the Laguna Art Museum this fall.

Side Deal is also writing new songs in anticipation of laying down tracks for an album this spring.

“We’re four very capable guys leaning on each other. It’s a very interesting collection of guys,” noted Scott Owen. “We have an appreciation for different things. We’re doing our own covers, and the way we play each other’s songs are almost a blended version of the songs everyone knows, but the songs take on a different life, not like just recreating the sound from a record.”

Frazier said Sugar Ray had a hefty recording budget, and the band would write songs in the recording studio and order in fancy catered meals. Those days are gone, although he and Owen remembered what it was like being on the Warped tour in the summer of 1997, when the Sugar Ray song “Fly” (Frazier was the song’s main writer) was released.

“We were out for eight weeks, and every week ‘Fly’ was moving up the charts,” recalled Owen.

“It was a life changer,” said Frazier. “We were tracking the music magazines every week, including Billboard. I remember the day we hit number one.”

“Fly” stayed atop the Hot 100 charts for four weeks, and spent eight weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart.

“Nothing will replace going to number one at age 25, but the things we’re doing now as a band—it a pretty cool thing,” said Frazier. “It’s strange to feel revitalized and play music together, it’s what we do for a living, what we’ve done for our whole lives. The new stuff we’re writing is magical. I can’t wait to get in the studio. We’re really stoked. It’s like being in a garage band again.”

A garage band with a platinum pedigree.

For more information on Side Deal, visit SideDealMusic.com.

