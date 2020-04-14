Blind Children’s Learning Center Helps Newport Student ‘See’ His Way Through School

Share this:

Blind Children’s Learning Center, a nonprofit organization that prepares children with visual impairments and other disabilities for a life of independence, had to do some learning of its own due to the Safer at Home order mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks after the organization had to close its doors, 200 families served by the organization were set up for homeschooling with the appropriate tools, equipment, and resources.

One of those families is the Mainwaring family of Newport Beach.

Maxen Mainwaring, 7, is enrolled in BCLC’s Youth Outreach program, which provides specialized training to elementary and high school students who have mainstreamed into the public school system.

Despite no in-person schooling, Maxen receives Braille and other important low vision instruction at home to complement his school learning. He works with his BCLC Teacher of the Visually Impaired via video conference. Maxen’s parents are there to help facilitate.

“We are incredibly lucky to have support to ensure that our son is able continue learning Braille and the broader curriculum in an accessible way,” said Maxen’s father, Huw Mainwaring.

Blind Children’s Learning Center has dubbed this online learning program “Telehealth,” which provides families with virtual classrooms held via Zoom along with learning kits that included touch and feel books and Braille letter blocks.

Other services include individual therapy sessions and direction/coaching from teachers.

Blind Children’s Learning Center relies on donations to help support its mission of preparing children with visual impairments for a life of independence through early intervention, education, and family support. To assist BCLC and their efforts during this crucial time, please visit the donation page on the organization’s website at https://www.blindkids.org/donations.html.