Newport-based OC Community Resilience Fund Announces COVID-19 Grants

The Newport Beach-based OC Community Resilience Fund (powered in part by Charitable Ventures: A Center for Social Change) has announced its first grants totaling $1 million to local organizations tackling the growing impact of COVID-19 on Orange County’s most vulnerable communities.

Three dozen organizations responding to surging community needs arising from the pandemic were selected for first-round grants. The funding will provide support for medical services through community clinics, access to food and childcare, as well as support for the homeless and other vulnerable populations. First-round grantees include: Miracles for Kids, Human Options, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc., Bracken’s Kitchen, Inc., Laguna Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Community Action Partnership of Orange County, Lestonnac Free Clinic, LGBTQ Center OC, WISEPlace, Families Forward, and many more.

The OC Community Resilience Fund was launched on March 16 as a rapid response to the challenges being faced by the Orange County nonprofit community related to COVID-19. Fueled by an outpouring of generosity from the Orange County community, the fund is nearly $2.8 million towards a goal of $3 million in contributions.

To date, more than 200 applications have been received from local nonprofits. The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) and St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund are covering 100 percent of the administrative costs associated with this pooled fund, so all contributions go directly to those who need them most.

“These organizations are on the front lines of helping our neighbors, our friends and our communities experiencing the deepest impact of the growing pandemic,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the OC Community Foundation. “Philanthropy serves a critical role in ensuring that vital services continue to be available to our most vulnerable residents during this crisis. I am in truly awe of the generosity of our community.”

To learn more and contribute to the Fund, visit: https://charitableventuresoc.org/resiliencefund/.

Questions on the grant opportunities can be directed to [email protected].

For more information about OC Community Foundation, visit OC-CF.org.