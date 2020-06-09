Charity Spotlight: Blind Children’s Learning Center Hosts Virtual 5K June 13

Share this:

Every year, the Blind Children’s Learning Center holds a 5K fundraising walk to help fund services for children with visual impairments.

This year, the Blind Children’s Learning Center’s 16th Annual Destination Independence 5K will be a virtual race held on Saturday, June 13.

While keeping health and wellness at the forefront, it is BCLC’s priority to continue to provide visually impaired children and their families with the resources necessary to live a life of independence.

Here’s how to get involved with BCLC’s Destination Independence 5K Virtual Walk:

Start a team: Take just a few minutes to sign up for the event and encourage your loved ones to join in on the fun! Register online here at https://bclcwalk.funraise.org/page/register-here.

Share your story: Spread the word in order to help BCLC reach its fundraising goal. Follow BCLC on Instagram (BlindChildrenLC) and use the hashtag, #DIWALK2020 on all social media posts.

Celebrate BCLC: Join BCLC for its Facebook Live broadcast from Newport Dunes in Newport Beach on June 13. As part of this special livestream, viewers will meet some of the children BCLC has helped, and hear inspirational messages from BCLC’s President, board members, and alumni families.

For more information, visit https://bclcwalk.funraise.org/

Visit the event’s FAQ page at https://102314564577991213505599337.preview.editmysite.com/uploads/1/0/2/3/102314564/faq__5_.pdf