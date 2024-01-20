Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach Hosts Second Tuesday Tastings

Share this:

Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach is known for having some of the freshest seafood in town, and for having fun dining events every month.

The restaurant just released its special culinary schedule through the end of June, and every month boasts fabulous gastronomic specials, including their popular Second Tuesday Tastings (which include wine pairings) and salutes to special dining holidays.

Second Tuesday Tastings

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on Feb. 6, 2024: “A Lobster Tail Celebration.” For this special feast, dining pairs will split a sampler platter of two Chilled Prawns, two Ponzu Sashimi Sea Scallops and two Oysters on the Half Shell, before enjoying their own oven-baked, 11-oz. Rock Lobster Tail served with melted butter. Wine pairings include Ruffino Prosecco from Italy for the first course and Acrobat Pinot Gris from Washington state for the second, The cost is $75 per person including wine. (This tasting was moved from Feb. 13 to Feb. 6 in honor of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, on which the 11-oz. Rock Lobster Tail and wine pairings can be ordered off the menu separately.)

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on March 12, 2024: “A Taste of France.” Bluewater chefs start the evening with a Caesar Salad of Romaine hearts, anchovies and parmesan cheese paired with Veuve du Vernay Champagne from France. Diners are then treated to the restaurants’ popular Provençal-style Bouillabaisse made with saffron-infused broth, fresh fish, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops and rouille, paired with France’s Timbach Pinot Blanc. The cost is $55 per person.

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on April 9, 2024: “A Taste of New Orleans.” Celebrants begin their culinary tour of the Big Easy with Bluewater’s ‘Nawlins Shrimp, available on this night only and paired with a Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley. Then, it’s on to Bluewater’s Seafood Gumbo, created by restaurant chefs in the New Orleans tradition and paired with a Castle Rock Pinot Noir from Monterey. The cost is $55 per person

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on May 14, 2024: “Jambalaya Jubilee.” Bluewater chefs bring the heat with this two-course feast beginning with Oysters Rockefeller, topped with creamed spinach, Romano cheese and bacon, and continuing with a special Bluewater version of the spicy Creole and Cajun dish Jambalaya with fresh seafood, vegetables and rice. Wine pairings include an Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc and Oyster Bay Pinot Noir from New Zealand. The cost is $55 per person.

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on June 11, 2024: “Arugula, Avocado and Ahi.” Diners start with Bluewater’s tangy Arugula and Avocado Salad accompanied by a Whispering Angel Rose from France. Then, it’s the chefs’ Blackened Ahi Tuna, specially prepared for the evening and paired with Acrobat Pinot Gris from Washington state. The cost is $55 per person.

Can’t make it to a Tuesday Tasting? The entrees are usually available at other times off the menu, but wine pairings are a separate cost.

Food Holidays

National New England Chowder Day on Sunday, Jan. 21: Customers can enjoy a free cup of housemade New England or Manhattan chowder (an $11 value) with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée at the regular price.

National Fish Taco Day on Thursday, Jan. 25: Bluewater’s popular blackened fish, crispy cod or shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas are available all day paired with a Pilikia or Serrano Margarita for just $25, a savings of $10. The tacos are topped with Jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh lime crema and avocado. Taco lovers can also order the restaurants’ Blackened or Firecracker Shrimp Tacos during Happy Hour.

National Clam Chowder Day on Sunday, Feb. 25: Customers can enjoy a free cup of housemade New England or Manhattan chowder (an $11 value) with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée at the regular price.

National Crab Day on Saturday March 9: Enjoy Bluewater’s famous Maryland Style Crabcakes, served with Remoulade, scallion oil and microgreens, for $12, a $7.50 savings off the regular $19.50 price.

Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17: Bluewater’s High Point IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips, served with a pint of High Point IPA, is just $20 for lunch and dinner – a savings of $12 off the combined menu price of $32.

National Beer Day on Sunday, April 7: All beer on draught is just $5. Beer lovers can choose between High Spot 289 Blonde and 182 IPA, Pacifico, 805 Blonde Ale, Firestone Walker Double Barrel Ale, Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen, Fig Mountain Lizard’s Mouth IPA and others.

National Shrimp Day on Friday, May 10: Bluewater’s popular Jumbo Prawn Cocktail, featuring plump broiled prawns served with homemade cocktail sauce and chive oil, is just $10, an $8 savings off the $18 menu price.

National Wine Day on Saturday, May 25: All bottles of wine, red and rose wine from local California wineries are half-priced on this day only. (Bluewater also offers an everyday no-corkage policy on the first two 750 ml bottles for seafood fans who want to bring in their own wine.)

National Lobster Day on Saturday, June 15: Diners will receive a free cup of housemade Manhattan or New England chowder, valued at $11, with the purchase of a Bluewater Lobster Roll, the Maine delicacy made with chunks of lobster meat, light mayonnaise, chopped celery and finely diced onion stuffed in a butter-grilled “East Coast-style” brioche bun.

National Martini Day on Wednesday, June 19: Bluewater bartenders will shake and pour Bluewater’s house vodka and gin martinis for just $10, a savings of $4.50.

For reservations for all events, visit https://www.bluewatergrill.com/location/newport and click “Book a Table” in the top right corner.