Bluewater Newport Beach Lures Seafood Fans with Lobster Tastings

Share this:

Lobster lovers, rejoice!

Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach’s Cannery Village has two tempting lobster specials guaranteed to please your palate.

On the second Tuesday of every month, Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach (as well as locations in Redondo Beach, Temecula, Santa Barbara and Carlsbad) offer a seasonally fresh fish or shellfish uniquely prepared by Bluewater chefs and hand-paired with a local or international wine, draft beer or sake.

For the November 14 Second Tuesday Tasting, Bluewater chefs are creating a special handmade, oven-baked Lobster Pot Pie featuring Maine lobster meat, potatos, red bell peppers and onions in a cream filling with a crusty pastry topping.

This dish is paired with a Joseph Drouhin Macon Villages Chardonnay from France. Diners also get their choice of a Caesar or garden salad, or a cup of Bluewater’s housemade New England or Manhattan chowder, to enjoy with a pour of Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

The November 14 two-course feast with two wine pairings is $70 per person or $55 for registered Bluewater eCrew members.

Four weeks later at the December 12 Second Tuesday Tasting, the lobster theme continues with California Spiny Lobster “Puerto Nuevo” Style: Plump, 1¼-pound lobsters from local waters are split and flat-grilled with garlic and butter and served with marble potatoes and green beans. The dish is paired with a Trefethen Oak Knoll Chardonnay from Napa Valley.

You can start your meal with a choice of a Caesar or garden salad, or a cup of Bluewater’s New England or Manhattan chowder to pair with a glass of Rusack Ballard Canyon Sauvignon Blanc Estate Reserve.

The December 12 two-course celebration with a wine pairing for each course is $110 per person or $85 for registered Bluewater eCrew members.

Can’t make it to the Tuesday tastings? No worries, the dishes are all available a la carte in November and December.

And if you haven’t been to Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach lately, they remodeled the restaurant and refreshed the ambiance.

Visit www.bluewatergrill.com.