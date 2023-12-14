Bluewater Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans

Share this:

College football fans are hoping their favorite teams make spectacular catches during their bowl games, but Bluewater Grill restaurant in Newport Beach has its own seaworthy catch.

Visiting students, alumni, fans and even local residents rooting for one of the teams playing in either the Rose Bowl or the L.A. Bowl can enjoy two limited time offers:

A free cup of Bluewater’s famous house-made New England or Manhattan clam chowder with the purchase of any entrée priced at $20 or more (a $10 value).

A free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée priced at $20 or more (a value of up to $21). Limit one free appetizer per party.

The special offer is part of Bluewater’s larger “College Bowl Days” promotion for visiting fans and local residents rooting for teams playing in the six postseason bowl games in or near Bluewater neighborhoods: Bluewaters in Newport Beach, Redondo Beach, Temecula, Santa Barbara and Avalon for the L.A. Bowl and Rose Bowl; Bluewaters in Carlsbad and Coronado for the Holiday Bowl in San Diego; and Bluewater Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl, Arizona and Guaranteed Rate Bowls.

To take advantage of the offer, football and seafood fans must present an official logo or team name of one of the schools participating in the L.A. Bowl, Rose Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Arizona Bowl, Fiesta Bowl or Holiday Bowl to their Bluewater Grill, Bluewater Avalon or Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill server before ordering on or before Jan. 5, 2024.

The two offers cannot be combined with each other, or with other promotions. One free cup of chowder per purchased entrée priced at $20 or more (no limit per party), or one free appetizer per purchase entrée at $20 or more (limit one per party). Some selections on the menu may not be available. There is a minimum purchase of $100 per party before discount.

All eight Bluewater restaurants will also extend their popular weekday happy hours, featuring $6, $8, $10 and $12 drink and appetizer specials, during all six featured bowl games.

Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach has been a popular seafood restaurant since it opened in 1996. Lunch and dinner menus feature numerous varieties of fresh seafood and shellfish. The restaurant, which went through a multi-million-dollar remodel last year, has a specious patio overlooking Newport Harbor.

For Bluewater Grill locations and menus, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.