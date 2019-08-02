Breakers Final Week Ends With Tough Losses

Orange County Breakers gave Newport Beach fans some exciting tennis this week, they fought hard and got couple wins under their belt, but it wasn’t quite enough to make the playoffs and played their final match of the season at home at Palisades Tennis Club on Wednesday.

After the Breakers beat the Vegas Rollers last week, the Rollers headed to Newport Beach and returned the favor, with a 17-16 win on Saturday.

In a make-up match against the Washington Kastles, the Breakers decimated the Kastles 25-11 Monday morning. Nicole Gibbs came from 0-3 to win her set 5-4. New Breaker, Petros Chrysochos (CYP) joined the fun, playing — and winning — singles and men’s doubles.

Later on Monday, in what has become the norm for the Breakers, their match was yet again decided by a single game on regular evening match against the Orlando Storm. Joining the Breakers for the night, Noah Rubin weathered the storm in his season debut to hold off Evan King 7-5 in the supertiebreak.

The local team held on and scraped out a win, 18-19 over the Storm.

“This is what tennis needs,” Rubin said in a prepared statement. “The atmosphere of people getting into it, people going nuts. This is what we’re missing…This is what tennis should be.”

On Tuesday, the Breakers headed to Missouri, and had a tough loss against the Springfield Lasers, 22-16, at Cooper Tennis Complex.

Back home for their season finale on Wednesday, and vying for the fourth and final playoff spot, the Breakers ended on a low note, as they lost 25-15 to the Washington Kastles and their shot at the playoffs.

For more information, visit breakerstennis.com.

