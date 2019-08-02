SUV Crashes Into Tree in CdM, Bystanders Push It Upright

Share this:

Newport Beach Fire Department responded to a heavy rescue traffic collision at the intersection of E. Coast Highway and Narcissus Avenue at 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday, NBFD officials reported in a press release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle lodged in the center median with possible trapped patients.

Video of the scene shows bystanders jumping in to help push the vehicle back on its wheels and prevent it from overturning completely. Screaming and crying can be heard in the vehicle as more than a dozen people rush to help, straightening the SUV out within a few minutes.

Firefighters were effective in stabilizing the vehicles by creating a safety zone for everyone on scene, officials wrote.

The driver and passenger inside the vehicle had to be extracted by NBFD. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

“The Newport Beach Fire Department would like to remind commuters to use situational awareness at all times when operating motor vehicles,” officials wrote.

The traffic collision created heavy traffic for commuters on PCH for several hours.