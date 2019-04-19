Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Breakfast Honors Local Police

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Newport Beach Police Department Chief Jon Lewis speaks at the 48th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on March 29.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

On March 29, the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce held the 48th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast at Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport in honor of the brave men and women of the Newport Beach Police Department.

This event featured special guest emcee Keith Morrison from NBC’s “Dateline” and NBPD Chief Jon Lewis, who presided over a packed house.

Lewis presented a bevy of awards, including Volunteer of the Year, Civilian of the Year and Sworn Supervisor of the Year to a crowd of police department officials and Newport Beach community members and business owners.

Along with the department’s human employees, mounted officers brought along their trusted equine partners, “parking” them on the hotel’s 7,000 square foot Lido event lawn.

NBPD also displayed a collection of museum-worthy vintage Newport Beach police cars, which were a hit with automotive buffs in attendance.

Sponsors included Newport Beach & Company, The Maseeh Family and Hoag.

Keith Morrison, from NBC’s “Dateline,” pets a Newport Beach Police Department horse before the event.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

 

Mayor Diane Dixon speaks at the event as Chamber President Steve Rosansky listens in the background.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

 

Attendees check out an old police vehicle at the event.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

 

Keith Morrison, from NBC’s “Dateline,” and NBPD Chief Jon Lewis chat the event on March 29.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

 

NBC’s Keith Morrison emcees the event as Mayor Diane Dixon and NBPD Chief Jon Lewis listen in the background.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

 

(left to right) NBPD Chief Jon Lewis, NBC’s Keith Morrison, and Chamber President Steve Rosansky pose for a photo at the event.
— Photo by David Kawashima/Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce ©

 

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

A Day in the Life of the Harbormaster Team

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By
0

Officials Speak Up About Changes to Organic Waste Collection

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By
0

Hazardous Materials Spill at Local School

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By
Newport Beach Police Department
0

Residents Receive Scam Calls of Police Officer Impersonator

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By

Leave a Reply





Join the Local's List






Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.