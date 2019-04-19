Breakfast Honors Local Police

On March 29, the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce held the 48th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast at Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport in honor of the brave men and women of the Newport Beach Police Department.

This event featured special guest emcee Keith Morrison from NBC’s “Dateline” and NBPD Chief Jon Lewis, who presided over a packed house.

Lewis presented a bevy of awards, including Volunteer of the Year, Civilian of the Year and Sworn Supervisor of the Year to a crowd of police department officials and Newport Beach community members and business owners.

Along with the department’s human employees, mounted officers brought along their trusted equine partners, “parking” them on the hotel’s 7,000 square foot Lido event lawn.

NBPD also displayed a collection of museum-worthy vintage Newport Beach police cars, which were a hit with automotive buffs in attendance.

Sponsors included Newport Beach & Company, The Maseeh Family and Hoag.