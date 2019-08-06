Bruegger’s Bagels Bags CdM Beautification Award

Share this:

Bruegger’s Bagels received the Corona del Mar Business Beautification Award July 26 from the CdM Chamber of Commerce and CdM Business Improvement District.

Linda Leonhard, president of the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce presented the award. Representatives from local, state, and federal representatives also presented certificates acknowledging this achievement.

“The award is designed to encourage and thank the local Corona del Mar business owners for making upgrades and remodels to their storefronts that contribute to the overall charm and unique character of CdM,” Leonhard said.

The Bagelry was specifically recognized for recently upgrading its building, including new awnings, a garage door-style window that rolls up, an expanded patio, and fresh exterior paint and fixtures. The management also installed a large screen TV for sports fans.

Founded in 1983, the Bruegger’s chain is known for its authentic New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels. Its location at 2743 E Pacific Coast Hwy has been a CdM fixture for over two decades.