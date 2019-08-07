Newport Harbor Elks Host ‘Woodstock & Warriors’ to Support Homeless Veterans

Share this:

Newport Harbor Elks Lodge #1767 is hosting its Woodstock & Warriors fundraiser on Saturday at 3456 Via Oporto to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival and support homeless veterans transitioning into housing.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with no-host cocktails followed by a mess hall-style buffet at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for music and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees are also encouraged to dress in “military or cool hippie” garb.

A portion of each $25 ticket sold will be used to purchase veterans a Welcome Home Kitchen Kits that include a toaster, electric coffee pot, dishes, glassware, cooking utensils, and silverware.

Among the night’s special guests will be representatives of the non-profit Patriots and Paws, which matches rescued companion animals with active military, reservists, and veteran. The organization also donates furniture and other home goods to service members’ families.

To reserve tickets, call Karen Johnson at (714) 394-5435.