Newport’s Land Use Element is the Hot Topic at the Speak Up Newport Meeting March 19

Where will the City of Newport Beach place the 4,845 new Housing Units mandated by the State?

The city is currently amending the City’s Land Use Element, adding a Housing Overlay Zoning District citywide, and adopting new design standards to provide for the new housing units.

How will the city do that and maintain the character of Newport Beach? How will traffic and environmental impacts be addressed in the Land Use Element and Zoning Code changes? How will your neighborhood be affected?

Those are the topics at the Speak Up Newport meeting on Tuesday, March 19 with special guest speaker Seimone Jurjis, the City’s Assistant Manager and Community Development Director.

Seimone Jurjis served as Community Development Director for the City of Newport Beach before being named Assistant City Manager last year. He continues to oversee Community Development Department operations while managing special projects.

Jurjis brings more than 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors to his new role. He was selected as Community Development Director in August 2017, after having served as the City’s chief building official since 2011.

As director of the Community Development Department, Jurjis oversees a staff of 60 who administer the City’s General Plan as well as the City’s zoning, building, subdivision, real property, and environmental regulations, to ensure orderly and safe growth of the community.

Prior to joining the City of Newport Beach, Jurjis was the president and chief operating officer for a real estate company focusing on entitlements, land transactions and development. His other government experience includes director of planning and building safety, city engineer and building official for the City of El Segundo.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speaker, please send it to: [email protected]. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the program.

The Speak Up Newport meeting will be at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive. Reception is at 5:15 p.m. hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. To participate in the free webinar please register at www.speakupnewport.com/housing-amendments-2024. No Registration required for the live event.