Cain Group Real Estate Team Gets Top Rankings

Newport Beach-based CAIN Group was recognized by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends recently when their real estate team ranked #11 in sales volume for small teams nationwide – that’s any team with 2-5 professionals.

They’re also the #1 team in Orange County with a total of $248,098,500 in sales volume for 2019.

Published annually, these national awards discover and honor the top agents and teams in the country.

John Cain has been one of coastal Orange County’s most dominant real estate professionals for nearly two decades. He consistently sets sales records across Orange County’s luxury real estate markets.

Cain personally drives every CAIN Group transaction, while his vertically-integrated team structure ensures that a highly skilled luxury real estate specialist oversees other aspects of the sales preparation and marketing process.

