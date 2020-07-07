Weekend Rewind – Fourth of July Photo Essay

By
Lawrence Sherwin
-
0
187
Newport Beach Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was out and about on the fourth of July weekend and captured these photos from throughout the city.

Corona del Mar beach on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Balboa Pavilion on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Surfers on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Riding the wild surf / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Surfing the Wedge / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Surfing the Wedge / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
High surf / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Mounted police patrol Newport Beach on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
NBPD clearing the beach at 9 a.m. on July 4 – beach was closed that weekend. / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
A sign of the times / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
