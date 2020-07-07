CommunityWeekend Rewind Weekend Rewind – Fourth of July Photo Essay By Lawrence Sherwin - July 7, 2020 0 187 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Newport Beach Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was out and about on the fourth of July weekend and captured these photos from throughout the city. Corona del Mar beach on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Balboa Pavilion on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Surfers on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Riding the wild surf / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Surfing the Wedge / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Surfing the Wedge / photo by Lawrence Sherwin High surf / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Mounted police patrol Newport Beach on July 4 / photo by Lawrence Sherwin NBPD clearing the beach at 9 a.m. on July 4 – beach was closed that weekend. / photo by Lawrence Sherwin A sign of the times / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Share this: