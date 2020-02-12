Call for Entries for NB Art Exhibition

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission recently announced an invitation to artists to participate in the 56th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition, scheduled for June 20 at the NB Civic Center.

The NB Art Exhibition is a one-day juried art show that displays the works of more than 170 local and regional artists, officials wrote in a Jan. 22 press release. It gives the community the opportunity to view and purchase the art on display, mingle with the artists and enjoy a festive atmosphere with music, wine, food and children’s art activities, the message reads.

The exhibition is located on the grounds of the Civic Center and will be held on Father’s Day weekend.

Artists, 18 years of age or older, may submit one or two original works of art to be displayed and judged. Entry fees are $30 for one entry and $40 for the maximum of two entries.

Categories include: Painting, with two subcategories of watercolors, and oils and acrylics; photography; and 3D art.

Awards in the one-day juried exhibition range from $100–$300. Awards will be announced at the reception at 4:30 p.m. on June 15 in Council Chambers.

The deadline for entries is May 29. Applications should be submitted online at CallforEntry.org.

Eligibility and submission guidelines can be found on the city’s website at newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts under “Newport Beach Art Exhibition” or at CallforEntry.org.

For more information, contact the Cultural Arts office, at (949) 717-3802 or email [email protected]