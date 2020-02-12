New Barbershop Offers Pampered Grooming Services

Share this:

Men’s grooming services just stepped it up a notch at Fashion Island Hotel after The Barbershop opened its doors.

Adjacent to The Spa, it’s a modern one-chair barbering retreat where gentlemen will want to start and continue the new year looking their best, officials noted in a Jan. 7 press release.

Personalized traditional barbering is provided by men’s haircut and straight razor shave pro, Shea Trettewick.

“Trettewick cuts to his client’s wants and specifications giving super smart attention to all hair types and pampers men who want to complete their experience with a soothing, relaxing old-style hot towel shave,” the message reads.

Proper grooming is a “pleasure” at The Barbershop, officials noted in the statement, it’s an hour-long escape “packed with perks, amenities and services.”

Clients receive complimentary valet and self-parking and can enjoy a variety of beverages, as well as a gratis shoeshine. They can also pre-order lunch and have pre- or post-appointment access to Fashion Island Hotel’s spa amenities.

Services include men’s haircut (35 to 45 minutes) and men’s straight razor shave, each for $45 (pricing does not include gratuity).

Appointments are recommended Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins welcome based on availability.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit fashionislandhotel.com/spa or call (949) 760-4992.