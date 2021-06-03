Call for Nominations Extended to June 7 for National Philanthropy Day Orange County

Share this:

The deadline for submissions/nominations for National Philanthropy Day Orange County has been extended to Monday, June 7.

That means you still have time to nominate someone whose philanthropic efforts support charitable causes and organizations who rely on funding and volunteers to carry out their missions to provide support to community members in need.

To recognize these philanthropists – whether individuals or businesses – National Philanthropy Day was created in 1986 as a way to honor philanthropy in all its many guises.

Submissions accepted by the Orange County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for businesses, corporations, nonprofit groups, and individuals for the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Orange County Awards Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at City National Grove of Anaheim.

This year’s effort, themed “Illuminating Hope Through Philanthropy,” continues to be the premier awards event in Orange County. More than 400 people regularly attend these luncheons, which honor businesses, groups and individuals for their outstanding philanthropic activities in the community.

Among the many Orange County philanthropists honored over the years have been Donald Bren, Marion Knott, Henry and Susan Samueli, Henry Segerstrom, General William and Willa Dean Lyon, Elizabeth and Tom Tierney, Ling and Charlie Zhang and Marybelle and S. Paul Musco.

Newport Beach is usually well-represented at the awards luncheon. Last year’s honorees included three Newport Beach residents and one Newport Beach organization.

National Philanthropy Day Orange County award categories include Legacy Award, Outstanding Founder, Outstanding Philanthropic Group, Outstanding Philanthropist, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Outstanding Youth or Youth Group (under 21 years of age), Outstanding Large Corporation or Business (500 employees or more), Outstanding Mid-Size Corporation or Business (51 to 499 employees), and Outstanding Small Corporation or Business (1 to 50 employees).

All the honorees in each category will receive a recognition letter from NPD Founder Doug Freeman, and one outstanding honoree in each category will be chosen and will receive an award at the awards luncheon in November. The nine outstanding honorees are named in July.

Newport Beach resident Nella Webster-O’Grady, noted community philanthropist and the 2020 Philanthropy Day Outstanding Philanthropist, is the Honorary Chair for this year’s 36th anniversary event. Event Co-Chairs are Joan McBride and Elizabeth McKibbin.

Submissions for National Philanthropy Day must be completed online at www.npdoc.org. The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 7, 2021.