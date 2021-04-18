Call for Nominations: National Philanthropy Day Orange County

Share this:

Philanthropists play an important role in any community. They are the ones that support charitable causes and organizations, which in turn rely on funding and volunteers so they can carry out their missions to provide support to community members in need.

To recognize these philanthropists – whether individuals or businesses – National Philanthropy Day was created in 1986 as a way to honor philanthropy in all its many guises.

Submissions/nominations are currently being accepted by the Orange County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for businesses, corporations, nonprofit groups, and individuals for the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Orange County Awards Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at City National Grove of Anaheim.

This year’s effort, themed “Illuminating Hope Through Philanthropy,” continues to be the premier awards event in Orange County. More than 400 people regularly attend these luncheons, which honor businesses, groups and individuals for their outstanding philanthropic activities in the community.

Among the many Orange County philanthropists honored over the years have been Donald Bren, Marion Knott, Henry and Susan Samueli, Henry Segerstrom, General William and Willa Dean Lyon, Elizabeth and Tom Tierney, Ling and Charlie Zhang and Marybelle and S. Paul Musco.

Newport Beach is usually well-represented at the awards luncheon. Last year’s honorees included three Newport Beach residents and one Newport Beach organization.

National Philanthropy Day Orange County award categories include:

Legacy Award

Outstanding Founder

Outstanding Philanthropic Group

Outstanding Philanthropist

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Outstanding Youth or Youth Group (under 21 years of age)

Outstanding Large Corporation or Business (500 employees or more)

Outstanding Mid-Size Corporation or Business (51 to 499 employees)

Outstanding Small Corporation or Business (1 to 50 employees)

The Outstanding Youth or Youth Group honoree will be able to designate an award of $2,500 to the charity of their choice, thanks to the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Orange County Chapter, in addition to a personal scholarship they receive.

All the honorees in each category will receive a recognition letter from NPD Founder Doug Freeman, and one outstanding honoree in each category will be chosen and will receive an award at the awards luncheon in November. The nine outstanding honorees are named in July.

Nella Webster-O’Grady, noted community philanthropist and the 2020 Philanthropy Day Outstanding Philanthropist, is the Honorary Chair for this year’s 36th anniversary event. Event Co-Chairs are Joan McBride and Elizabeth McKibbin.

Submissions for National Philanthropy Day must be completed online at www.npdoc.org. The deadline for submissions is Monday, May 31, 2021.