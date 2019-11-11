Cartier Hosts Harvesters Underwriter Party in Newport Coast

Share this:

In celebration of the 27th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show & Luncheon benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, French luxury brand Cartier hosted the 2019 Harvesters Underwriter Party on Sept. 19 at Urvashi and Tushar Patel’s home in Newport Coast.

The exclusive event acknowledged the underwriters for supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, officials wrote in a press release.

Through the support of about 200 underwriters, the nonprofit feeds more than 250,000 people a month affected by hunger, including children, seniors and families, according to officials. The program works through a network of 300 community and partner programs located in all 34 cities throughout the county.

Guests were greeted by Cartier pages as they entered for a unique photo opportunity and enjoyed champagne and music. The event included cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres, courtesy of foodink catering. Each guest departed with an exclusive Cartier gift.

The Harvesters Fashion Show & Luncheon, held on Oct. 2 at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, is a highly-anticipated charitable tradition for Orange County style-watchers, often drawing a sold-out crowd of about 400, officials explained.

South Coast Plaza presented a fashion show featuring luxury brands such as Giorgio Armani, Lanvin, Marni, Max Mara, Moncler, Oscar de la Renta, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, TOD’S, The Webster and Versace.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County received 100 percent of net proceeds from the event, officials reported. To date, the annual event has raised more than $8.5 million for the local food bank, helping to provide 25.5 million meals over the past 26 years, according to the organization.

For more information, visit feedoc.org/harvesters.