Discovery Cube Gala Raises $475K for Science Education

Share this:

Nearly 350 Orange County philanthropists, business leaders, and community members gathered on Sept. 28 in support of Discovery Cube during the museum’s 21st annual gala, officials announced recently.

This year’s gala, themed “superheroes and legends,” celebrated the local heroes that support Discovery Cube each year. The event raised more than $475,000 for the nonprofit’s interactive, science-based, and STEM-focused educational programs, according to officials.

The annual benefit was held at Discovery Cube Orange County in the Julianne Argyros Showcase Theater and Exhibition Hall. The event was co-chaired by board members Julie and Tom McDorman, and honorary gala co-chairs Janet and James “Walkie” Ray of Newport Beach.

The chairs kicked off an evening of celebration that invited local philanthropists and supporters of Discovery Cube to dress up as their favorite superheroes and legends.

Attendees were welcomed with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an awards ceremony. Guests enjoyed live music and entertainment by Electric Vinyl, the ultimate rock “legend” tribute band.

Discovery Cube presented its annual Arnold O. Beckman Award to Douglas K. Freeman, a local lawyer, businessman, and supporter of the Cube. Freeman helped secure funds for Discovery Cube Ocean Quest in Newport Beach and the Dive into Citizen Science program, in partnership with the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, officials reported.

For more information, visit discoverycube.org.