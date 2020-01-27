CASA 2020 Gala Comes to Fashion Island Hotel

Share this:

On March 14, Court Appointed Special Advocates will be hosting the 35th Anniversary of the Annual CASA Celebration of Children Black & White Ball at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

According to information received from CASA, the funds raised from this event help CASA recruit, train and supervise dedicated volunteers from the community to provide advocacy mentoring for hundreds of abused and abandoned children in the Orange County foster care system.

Since 1985, CASA has trained more than 3,600 volunteers who have given over 1,700,000 hours to help approximately 7,200 foster youth in Orange County, CASA officials reported. These trained volunteers are appointed by judges to speak up for at risk children in the family court system. CASA provides children with a stable, trustworthy adult to support and guide them through this turbulent time in their lives.

This year’s honorees are: Advocate of the Year – Gary Conkle; Children’s Champions – Holly and Mark Kerslake; Outstanding Corporation – Edwards Lifesciences; and Outstanding Foundation – John Michael Engstrom Memorial Foundation.

The events begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, a live auction, entertainment, and dancing. Suggested attire is black, white, coral and gold.

Single tickets and table sponsorships are available.

The 2019 CASA Celebration of Children Gala raised more than $1,180,000 and was attended by more than 400 guests. CASA hopes to surpass that total this year.

For more information, visit CASACelebrationofChildren.org.