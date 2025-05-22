CasaDami Restaurant on Balboa Peninsula Serves European Charm

By Malena Gordon | NB Indy Side Dish Dining Columnist

European charm has arrived in Newport Beach with the opening of CasaDamí in Peninsula Village.

Helmed by European enthusiasts and seasoned travelers Camilla Caremoli and Dave Shah, they are delighting diners with European concepts and coastal charm.

After a year and a half of construction, CasaDamí has curated an ambiance that evokes the warmth and vibrancy of Europe with dim lighting, fresh rhythms, and refined Italian interior design.

After my recent return from traveling in Europe, I felt an instant wave of nostalgia and joy dining in an atmosphere that rekindled the excitement of exploration. Seated by the window in the inviting indoor dining space, I found it to be a refreshing experience, eagerly anticipating the full European charm of patio dining on a future visit.

“We wanted to provide different levels of experience with the chef’s table, inside dining room, patio, and bar seating,” said Shah, a devoted wine collector. “The history and process of winemaking truly captured my attention and passion, so I made beverages (wine and coffee) a central part of the menu.”

The extensive and ever-growing wine list thoughtfully complements the menu with Shah and Caremoli’s favorite dishes—the ones they’ve longed for, and the ones they were yearning to have when they arrived back home.

“It’s still very much comfort food. Simple dishes. Simple ingredients. But done a little differently,” says Caremoli.

I handpicked the opening selection of our small bite journey with a charcuterie board showcasing cured pork shoulder, soppressata, and Majorero Maxorata, a Spanish goat cheese with a paprika rind.

Among CasaDamí’s most popular dishes are truffle bikini sandwiches (a Spanish-style cut laid with Serano ham and Manchego cheese), and empanadas filled with a savory blend of beef and pork, aged Manchego cheese, and truffle crema aioli.

One dish transported me back to Madrid: ham and cheese croquetas and papas bravas. These comforting bites capture the soul of classic Madrileña cuisine, elevated with CasaDamí’s refined touch.

My standout dish was the bluefin crudo, offering a balanced mix of fat and lean cuts, topped with tapioca squid ink crisps, Fresno peppers, Italian vinaigrette, and herb basil olive oil.

As always, my visit to a restaurant isn’t complete without dessert. Let me paint the picture of a sweet, spongy, delicately citrus-infused olive oil cake topped with velvety mascarpone cream, delivering the perfect balance of tartness and richness—an absolute joy for the palate.

CasaDamí truly embodies the essence of European dining, offering expertly curated wines, a menu steeped in Spanish and Italian influences, and a multi-faceted experience tailored to each guest’s preferred ambiance.

With summer approaching, CasaDamí has introduced a weekend brunch menu, available Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring tapas, steak & eggs, avocado croissants, and other elevated classics with Spanish-inspired flavors.

CasaDamí is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit their website at https://www.casadami.com.