Nobleman Hosts Extraordinary Wine & Dine Evening at The Pendry with Chef Wolfgang Puck

Nobleman Magazine’s third annual NOBLE Wine & Dine culinary extravaganza held on April 12 at The Pendry in Newport Beach was nothing short of extraordinary.

Featuring Orange County’s most celebrated chefs, live music, a red-carpet experience, and the indulgence of an impressive caviar presentation, the evening at The Pendry in Newport Beach was a gastronomic spectacle of the highest order.

The event’s official charity partner, CASA OC, received all proceeds from the silent auction, supporting its mission to advocate for children in need.

Founder and hosts Doug and Lydia McLaughlin curated an impeccable itinerary featuring a grand tasting from 15 premium wineries plus signature bites from noted restaurants.

From 6 to 9 p.m., NB Indy editor Christopher Trela and I floated from course to course, indulging in exquisite flavors, sipping thoughtfully selected wines, reveling in live music, and taking advantage of the numerous photo opportunities and surprises.

Chef Jojo Ruiz from SET Steak & Sushi at The Pendry kicked off our evening with his “Animal Style” Wagyu Nigiri: a rich bite layered with high-quality Kazami Wasabi, followed by a complex balance of a delicate potato crisp garnish, aged Beemster cheese, and a creamy Out & Inn sauce. Pure umami perfection.

The acknowledged star of the night, Wolfgang Puck, delighted us with a savory dish of classic lamb chop served alongside heirloom vegetable fried rice and a mini cilantro vinaigrette. This was a special course that transported me to childhood nostalgia. Then came a rum-infused chocolate cigar, a sweet and smoky treat that led us to a pour of Wiens Cellars Malbec Blanc 2024—now a favorite of mine.

Chef Riley Huddleston of The Mayor’s Table, reminded me of my time in the Scotland Highlands with his first course of cheddar tartlets and venison tartare, sharpened with juniper berries and enriched with wild ramps. Later, he surprised us with a second course of cheddar tartlets, this time featuring ethically sourced, premium elk for a bold addition to our evening palette.

From Mix Mix, Poppy & Seed, Yaamava and others, our culinary tour reached its peak before culminating in a lavish dessert finale.

We waited 20 minutes in line for Private Chef Dorothy Lau’s pies. There was no chance I was skipping a bite of her blueberry peach corn pie or pear and berries frangipane tart. Each slice delivered a creamy and fruitful conclusion to the incredible evening.

With an impeccable array of culinary endeavors, carefully selected wines, and exclusive surprises, NOBLE Wine & Dine delivered a highly sought-after elevated experience.