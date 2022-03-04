CdM Chamber Hosts ‘Good Morning CdM,’ a Community & Government Affairs Discussion March 10

Share this:

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce is hosting its next “Good Morning CdM” Community & Government Affairs Discussion meeting on Thursday, March 10 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Dr. in Corona del Mar.

Special guest Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager, will talk about goal planning and updates for the City of Newport Beach.

The meeting includes legislative updates from the offices of our local representatives:

NB City Councilwoman Joy Brenner, District 6

Congresswoman Michelle Steel, District 48

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, District 74

C. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, District 5

The meeting is free and open to the public. Complimentary coffee and pastry will be served. For more information, call (949) 673-4050 or visit www.CdmChamber.com, or email [email protected].