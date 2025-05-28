CdM High School Sophomore Alexis Silva Named Teen Ambassador for Children’s Oncology Support Fund

Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) founder Thomas Pierce, the award-winning film producer and philanthropist, announced the non-profit’s first Teen Ambassador, 16-year-old Alexis Silva of Newport Beach, at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

A sophomore at Corona del Mar High School, Alexis triumphed over a life-threatening diagnosis, surgery, and long hospital stays to create The Fight’s Not Over Yet Foundation, a charity dedicated to helping children overcome cancer.

For her first official role as a COSF Teen Ambassador, Alexis will assemble a team of friends and supporters to help raise awareness and funds during the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Walk & Play LA at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, June 7.

COSF is dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer, funding research, championing less-toxic treatments, and supporting families. Alexis will join a list of noteworthy adult COSF Ambassadors, including Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, actor William Abadie, and Baywatch star Brooke Burke.

“Alexis’s courage, passion, and powerful voice made her a natural choice for this role,” explained Pierce, who is committed to enhancing the lives of children battling cancer and blood disorders. “We thought it was a great idea to participate in the CHLA walk as we deeply admire their work in the community. Last year, COSF’s honoree Rachel Zoe made a $100,000 donation to CHLA on behalf of COSF. This year, we’re excited to deepen our involvement by joining one of their meaningful community events.”

This journey began for Alexis in March of 2023, when she was admitted as an emergency patient to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). After countless tests and appointments, doctors thought she had an extremely dangerous and cancerous adrenal gland tumor. There were numerous delays, more tests, and daily appointments until Alexis finally underwent a grueling eight-hour, lifesaving surgery to remove a tumor that physicians believed to be cancerous, followed by weeks of painful recovery in the hospital.

During her time in and out of the hospital, Alexis got to know other kids who were battling cancer and thought, if she survived, that she would dedicate herself to helping to end this horrific disease.

She decided to utilize her musical talent to raise awareness and money for children with cancer and cancer-related conditions. She was inspired to write, sing, and record the video for “The Fight’s Not Over Yet” just days before undergoing surgery.

Alexis feels that it is now part of her life’s mission to bring relief to those kids and young adults who are facing trouble financially, with health, social, and cancer related issues. She is also dedicated to those children who love music and may be suffering mentally, psychologically, socially, and emotionally.

About Children’s Oncology Support Fund: Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s mission is to fund the development, research, and programs of less- toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. COSF supplies grants, and pledge funding to donor-dependent patient programs across the nation. COSF works directly with hospitals and established non-profits to build partnerships with its core values: Transparency, Community, and Relevancy.

For more information, visit www.cosffoundation.org.