The Corona del Mar Sea Kings varsity football team won the Sept. 3 home non-conference game against Palos Verdes Sea Kings by a score of 41-7.

CdM dominated the game, scoring 14 unanswered points in the first quarter and another 13 in the second quarter. They led 41-0 in the fourth quarter until Palos Verdes scored a lone touchdown.

Photos by Jim Collins.