On Sept. 10, the Newport Harbor Sailors varsity football team lost their home non-conference game against Capistrano Valley Cougars by a score of 30-19.

The Sailors took an early 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars tied the score at the end of the first half.

The second half found the Sailors outscored by the Cougars, resulting in win for Capistrano Valley.

Photos by NB indy Photographer Jim Collins.