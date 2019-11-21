CdM Varsity Football Undefeated, Pushing Toward Championship

Share this:

Corona del Mar High School varsity football team is undefeated and currently working its way through the playoffs toward the championship for their division.

They are ranked 35th nationally, and sixth in the state in their division, according to MaxPreps.

The epic undefeated season for Corona del Mar has been building in tension and impressiveness for weeks.

At the Battle of the Bay on Oct. 25, the longtime rivalry game between CdM and Newport Harbor High School from across the bay, the Sea Kings triumphed over the Sailors, 56-17.

On Nov. 1, they outscored Los Alamitos 48-14.

Corona del Mar shut out Santiago 49-0 on Nov. 8, during the first game of the 2019 CIF Southern Section High School Football playoff brackets.

The Sea Kings again came out on top on Nov. 15 against Cajon HS from San Bernardino with a score of 42-14.

Up next, CdM plays Alemany High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 (away in Mission Hills). If the Sea Kings win, they will head into the championship game on Nov. 29.