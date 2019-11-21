CdM Varsity Football Undefeated, Pushing Toward Championship

Jim Collins
Corona del Mar High School senior Ryan Rector runs through an opening during the Sea Kings’ Nov. 8 game against Santiago High School. Rector finished with eight carries for 34 total rushing yards and helped CdM win 49-0.
— Photo by Jim Collins

Corona del Mar High School varsity football team is undefeated and currently working its way through the playoffs toward the championship for their division.

They are ranked 35th nationally, and sixth in the state in their division, according to MaxPreps.

The epic undefeated season for Corona del Mar has been building in tension and impressiveness for weeks.

At the Battle of the Bay on Oct. 25, the longtime rivalry game between CdM and Newport Harbor High School from across the bay, the Sea Kings triumphed over the Sailors, 56-17.

On Nov. 1, they outscored Los Alamitos 48-14.

Corona del Mar shut out Santiago 49-0 on Nov. 8, during the first game of the 2019 CIF Southern Section High School Football playoff brackets.

The Sea Kings again came out on top on Nov. 15 against Cajon HS from San Bernardino with a score of 42-14.

Up next, CdM plays Alemany High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 (away in Mission Hills). If the Sea Kings win, they will head into the championship game on Nov. 29.

CdM senior and varsity wide receiver John Humphreys makes a break for it during the Sea Kings’ Nov. 16 game against Cajon. According to MaxPreps, Humphreys completed six catches, for a total of 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the game.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Senior Sea King running back Riley Binnquist tries to avoid a tackle during CdM’s Nov. 16 game against Cajon. According to MaxPreps, Binnquist had 12 carries for a total of 72 rushing yards and one touchdown during the game.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Cdm quarterback Ethan Garbers dodges a sack while trying to find a target on the field during the Nov. 8 game against Santiago.
— Photo by Jim Collins
CdM kicker Dane Voorhees during Nov. 8 game against Santiago High School.
— Photo by Jim Collins
CdM wide receiver John Humphreys breaks away from the pack during the Nov. 16 game against Cajon. According to MaxPreps, Humphreys completed six catches, for a total of 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the game.
— Photo by Jim Collins
