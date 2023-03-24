Celebrate Earth Day at the Bay April 22

Share this:

OC Parks and the Newport Bay Conservancy invite the public to attend their annual celebration: Earth Day at the Bay on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve.

This free, family-friendly event features environmental-themed exhibits from community partners and local artists.

Booths will feature activities including arts and crafts, science discovery and educational information. There will be live music throughout the day as well as a scavenger hunt complete with prizes. Be sure to enter the opportunity drawing. Food trucks will be on site with tasty treats available for purchase.

The Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve is located at 2301 University Dr. in Newport Beach. For more Information visit www.ocparks.com/events.