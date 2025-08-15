Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Labor Day is only a couple of weeks away, and locals looking for family-friendly adventure and fun close to home can turn to the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort.

From Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort (1131 Back Bay Drive) will have a slew of aquatic offerings for visitors. Its Inflatable Aquatic Park, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., includes a 17-foot slide, bouncers and monkey bars. It will offer kayaks, pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards and electric Duffy boat rentals for others.

Newport Dunes is a premier waterfront RV resort, including full-hookup RV sites and tent camping, cottages and a 442-slip marina. The marina includes a boat launch ramp, bike and watercraft rentals, pool complex and a pirate-themed playground. As is true of all California beaches, the waveless beach is free to visit. Those wanting a more exclusive, luxury experience can rent private beachfront cabanas, an option available for both resort guests and the public.

At dusk on Saturday and Sunday, the resort will host Movies on the Beach, featuring family-friendly flicks. Also, it will host live music every day as part of “Tunes on the Dunes.” The performers are Kelly Boyz Band on Friday, Aug. 29 (country rock), Family Style on Saturday, Aug. 30, (funk, soul, blues) and Flashback Heart Attack on Sunday, Aug. 31. (‘80s tribute).

Tunes at the Dunes and Movies on the Beach are free and open to the public, while food, water sports rentals and parking fees apply.

The cost of parking varies. From Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, the costs are:

0–30 min: FREE

30 min–2 hrs: $15

2–4 hrs: $20

4–8 hrs: $25

8–24 hrs: $30

On Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, there is a flat rate of $35 for parking.

Moe B’s Munchies, Newport Dunes’ walk-up beachfront bar and grill, is open daily during various times during Labor Day weekend, serving American classics such as hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and salads, alongside cocktails and other beverages. Onsite food trucks will be available from 2–7 p.m. each evening and a full bar will be available from 2–8 p.m.

Resort guests have access to a handful of additional activities across Labor Day Weekend, including Arts & Crafts, Spikeball, Horseshoes and Cornhole tournaments and family bingo.

For those who do not own an RV, Newport Dunes works with local RV rental companies that can deliver the vehicle to the site and hook it up.

Labor Day weekend will offer a glimpse into the resort experience at Newport Dunes, previewing the recreation destination before it begins a weekday offer of 20% off RV sites and cottages for Sunday to Thursday night bookings from Sept. 7 to Dec. 18.

For more information on upcoming events or about the resort, visit NewportDunes.com.