The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation (NBPLF) has announced its upcoming 2025-26 Witte Lecture and Library Live series lineups, the speakers including leading economic experts and renowned authors. The lectures begin in October, and last through May.

The Witte Lectures

The Witte Lectures include four speakers, who each speak for two days.

Friday night lectures include a book sale and signing as well as light supper with wine. General tickets cost $75, discounted to $70 for NBPLF members. Saturday afternoon lectures include refreshments alongside a book sale and signing. General tickets cost $55, discounted to $50 for NBPLF members that are Book Collector $250 level and above.

Both the Witte Lectures and Library Live Series sold out last season. To ensure a seat at the Witte Lectures, the NBPLF is selling season passes for members. A Witte Member Season Pass for Friday lectures are $250 and are $180 for Saturday lectures.

Member season passes are available now, while individual ticket go on sale Oct. 1. For questions about pricing, contact programs@nbplf.foundation or 949-717-3892.

The first book series is in Central Library, Friends Room. The others are in the nearly completed Witte Hall.

The speakers are as follows:

Dr. Julian Gewirtz

Wearing many hats in the Biden Administration, including as the Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs at the National Security Council (NSC), Dr. Julian Gewirtz has extensive knowledge and firsthand experience with foreign affairs in China. He is the author of three books, including “Never Turn Back: China and the Forbidden History of the 1980s,” which was named the best book of the year by Foreign Affairs and BBC History. After receiving his undergraduate degree, Gewirtz earned his doctoral degree in modern Chinese history from Oxford University. The Washington Post named Gewirtz one of the “50 people shaping our society.”

Gewirtz will speak as part of The Witte Lectures on the topic “U.S.- China Tensions — Past, Present, and Future” in the Central Library, Friends Room, on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Pippa Malmgren

Economic advisor to President George W. Bush and author, Pippa Malmgren is an expert on global financial markets and geopolitics. During the Bush administration, Malmgren was a special assistant to the president and on The National Economic Council. After Sept. 11, 2001, she played a crucial role in assessing terrorism risks to the economy. Malmgren is credited with coining the term “shrinkflation,” and is the author of five books.

She served President George W. Bush in the White House as special. After 9/11, she was also responsible for assessing terrorism risks to the economy. Now, she serves as a judge on The Queen’s Enterprise Business Awards and was a member of the Board of Directors for The Department for International Trade in the UK. Malmgren is the author of five books, including her most recent bestseller, “The Infinite Leader,” which won the International Press Award for the Best Book on Leadership.

Malmgren will speak as part of The Witte Lectures on the topic “International Relations and the Future of Global Economy” in Witte Hall on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Annie Griffiths

Annie Griffiths was one of the first women photographers to work for National Geographic and has photographed in more than one hundred countries in her career. She has worked on dozens of magazines and book projects for National Geographic, and she is the Founder of Ripple Effect Images, a collective of photojournalists and filmmakers who are documenting programs that empower women and children in the developing world. Griffiths has received awards from the National Press Photographers Association, the Associated Press, the National Organization of Women and the White House News Photographers Association.

Griffiths will speak as part of The Witte Lectures on the topic “Connect with Anyone, Anywhere: Power of Photography” in Witte Hall on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history at New York University, and writes about fascism, authoritarianism, propaganda and their threats to democracy. She writes for The New York Times, The Economist, The Washington Post and The Atlantic, and provides live commentary for CNN, France 24 and MSNBC, as well as offers insight in documentaries including “How to Become a Tyrant” and “The Dictators’ Playbook.” Her 2021 book, “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present” looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence and machismo — and how they can be defeated.

Ben-Ghiat will speak as part of The Witte Lectures on the topic “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present” in Witte Hall on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Library Live

Library Live is presenting four authors as part of its 2025-26 series, each award-winning and renowned in the literary world. The events are held on Thursdays across three locations.

The lectures include book signings and sales as well as refreshments. General tickets cost $40, discounted to $35 for NBPLF members that are Book Collector $250 level and above. Individual Ticket on sale on Sept. 1.

To ensure a seat at Library Live, the NBPLF is selling season passes for members for $120. They are currently available for purchase.

For questions about pricing, contact programs@nbplf.foundation or 949-717-3892.

The authors are as follows:

Thomas Fuller

New York Times Reporter Thomas Fuller will present his book “The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory” as part of the Library Live series. The book tells the true story of the California School for the Deaf’s high school football team, which achieved undefeated 2021-2022 seasons, capturing the brotherhood amongst players as well as their challenges — including a player who continued despite a broken leg. The book was named Best Book of 2024 by Amazon. Beyond his literary success, Fuller has reported from more than 40 countries for The Times and International Herald Tribune.

Fuller will present “The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory” in the Civic Center Community Room on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Susan Straight

Southern California native and National Book Award finalist Susan Straight will present her upcoming release “Sacrament: A Novel” as part of Library Live. The book shares the story of nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic in San Bernadino and is due to be released in October. It documents the lives of three nurses working in the ICU in August 2020, living in RVs to protect their families. The story explores themes of love, loss and the quiet heroism of first responders, NBPLF said on its website. Straight has written nine novels, receiving accolades including the Lannan Prize, O. Henry Award, Edgar Award and the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement.

Straight will present “Sacrament: A Novel” in the Civic Center Community Room on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Colm Tóibín

Colm Tóibín is a renowned Irish writer with an extensive body of work spanning several genres. His latest novel “Long Island,” is a sequel, continuing the story of Eilis Lacey from his award-winning and film-adapted book “Brooklyn.” Tóibín served as the Laureate for Irish Fiction and is a professor at Columbia University. His writings focus oftentimes on the themes of Irish society, Catholicism, personal identity and exile, and he has written essays, plays, nonfiction works and poetry.

Tóibín will present both “Long Island” and “Brooklyn” in the Central Library, Friends Room on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Anthony Doerr

Anthony Doerr has authored a slew of award-winning novels, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner “All the Light We Cannot See” and 2021 National Book Award finalist “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Doerr will present both as part of Library Live. “All the Light We Cannot See” remained on the New York Times Bestseller List for over 200 weeks. Doerr has also earned five O. Henry Prizes for his short stories and essays.

Doerr will present both “Cloud Cuckoo Land” and “All the Light We Cannot See” in Witte Hall on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.